On this weeks’ Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand recaps the last week for the Hawks including a thrilling overtime win over the LA Kings. Then Joe takes a look at the upcoming California portion of road trip starting tomorrow with a rematch versus the Kings. It is the annual Dad’s road trip so the team is able to bring their dads on the road with them. Hear from Patrick Kane, Reese Johnson and others about the special trip!
Blackhawks Live 11/09/22: The annual Dad’s road trip is back for the Blackhawks!
by: Jack Heinrich
