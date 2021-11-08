Chris Boden and Joe Brand were very grateful to new Blackhawks Head Coach Derek King for joining the show. Coach King talks about how he feels he can get the Blackhawks back into a playoff race, and also discusses a bit of his coaching and hockey background.
Later in the show, the guys share the highlight of the week when Troy Murray joined the booth as a surprise to the entire broadcast team.
Blackhawks Live 11/08/21: Derek King is hoping to get the team back on track
Chris Boden and Joe Brand were very grateful to new Blackhawks Head Coach Derek King for joining the show. Coach King talks about how he feels he can get the Blackhawks back into a playoff race, and also discusses a bit of his coaching and hockey background.