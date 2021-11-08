Blackhawks Live 11/08/21: Derek King is hoping to get the team back on track

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King, top, yells his team during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chris Boden and Joe Brand were very grateful to new Blackhawks Head Coach Derek King for joining the show. Coach King talks about how he feels he can get the Blackhawks back into a playoff race, and also discusses a bit of his coaching and hockey background.

Later in the show, the guys share the highlight of the week when Troy Murray joined the booth as a surprise to the entire broadcast team.

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

