On this weeks’ Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand recaps a busy week of games for Blackhawks. Then Joe introduces you to new Hawks’ goalie Dylan Wells who was signed in response to Alex Stalock going into concussion protocol.

Later on, Blackhawks’ forward Andreas Athanasiou joins Joe to talk about how he works on improving his speed, what it is like to play with Patrick Kane, how he is liking Chicago, and more!