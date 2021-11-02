Blackhawks Live 11/02/21: Kirby Dach recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-1 win over the Senators

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It has become a major issue in the Virginia governor's race. Former President Donald Trump has railed against it. Republicans in the U.S. Senate introduced a resolution condemning any requirement for teachers to be trained in it. And several Republican-controlled states have invoked it in legislation restricting how race can be taught in public schools.

The concept known as critical race theory is the new lightning rod of the GOP. But what exactly is it?