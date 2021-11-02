Blackhawks Live 11/02/21: Kirby Dach recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-1 win over the Senators

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach looks to pass during an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back in studio after a busy week for the Blackhawks. Joining the guys on the show is Kirby Dach who talks about the Patrick Kane hat trick and the team’s 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Plus the guys discuss the latest in the sexual assault investigation and what NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke about yesterday.

