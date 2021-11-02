Blackhawks Live 11/02/21: Kirby Dach recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-1 win over the Senators

Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back in studio after a busy week for the Blackhawks. Joining the guys on the show is Kirby Dach who talks about the Patrick Kane hat trick and the team’s 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Plus the guys discuss the latest in the sexual assault investigation and what NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke about yesterday.
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
