WGN Radio’s Joe Brand starts this week off by talking about the Blackhawks impressive bounce-back win over the Maple Leafs on Monday. Then Joe talks about the Connor Bedard media frenzy on the current road trip and about how one member of the Toronto media wasn’t happy Connor Bedard didn’t speak to the media before or after the game Monday even though he talked at practice on Sunday in Toronto.

Later on, Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Kevin Korchinski joins Joe to talk about how he is adjusting to the NHL, why playing with Connor Murphy has been great for him, what it is like playing with Connor Bedard in junior and the NHL, and more!