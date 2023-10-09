The 2023-24 Chicago Blackhawks season is here and WGN Radio’s Joe Brand is back for another year of Blackhawks Live! Joe and producer Jack Heinrich talk about why the are excited for the upcoming year and why the Hawks should be more competitive this year.

Later on, Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel joins Joe to talk about his focus on his body and weight in the offseason, why playing for the Blackhawks is a dream come true, and more!

The Chicago Blackhawks open the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, October 10th in Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7pm.