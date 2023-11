WGN Radio’s Joe Brand starts this week off by talking about the Blackhawks’ big win in Vegas followed by a disappointing loss in Arizona last night. Then Joe talks about the veteran leadership that will try to help right the ship this weekend back at home.

Later on, Darren Pang, former Chicago Blackhawk and current NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks analyst, joins Joe to get his opinions on the Blackhawks so far in the early going and how he is liking being back in Chicago around the Blackhawks.