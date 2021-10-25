Blackhawks Live 10/25/21: Where do the Blackhawks go from here?

The Blackhawks have still yet to win a game or lead in a game this season. It’s been a rough start but Chris Boden and Joe Brand are in studio to help ease those frustrations and discuss where the team can improve and get back on the right track. Joining the guys is Joey Zakrzewski, the voice of the Rockford IceHogs. Joey talks about the development of several Blackhawks prospects including Lukas Reichel.
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
