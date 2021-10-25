Blackhawks Live 10/25/21: Where do the Blackhawks go from here?

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton, top center, talks to his team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Blackhawks have still yet to win a game or lead in a game this season. It’s been a rough start but Chris Boden and Joe Brand are in studio to help ease those frustrations and discuss where the team can improve and get back on the right track. Joining the guys is Joey Zakrzewski, the voice of the Rockford IceHogs. Joey talks about the development of several Blackhawks prospects including Lukas Reichel.

