On this weeks’ Blackhawks Live WGN Radio’s Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3 game winning streak, including the impressive start to the Blackhawks penalty kill. Then Joe previews a challenging week ahead for the Hawks with matchups against the Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild.

Later on, Blackhawk’s Forward Tyler Johnson joins Joe to talk about his 2 goal game against the Seattle Kraken, how he has built chemistry with his teammates, and more!