WGN Radio’s Joe Brand starts this week off by talking about the Blackhawks’ tough schedule to start the season and it’s not slowing down soon. Joe talks about the mesh of veterans and young players assembled by GM Kyle Davidson. Then Joe shares updates from today’s practice.

Later on, Chicago Blackhawks Forward Jason Dickinson joins Joe Brand to talk about taking on more of a leadership role this year, becoming a new dad, playing on a line with Corey Perry and Nick Foligno, and more!