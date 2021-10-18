Blackhawks Live 10/18/21: Henrik Borgstrom joins the show plus what fans can expect at the United Center this homestand!

It’s a big week for the Blackhawks as the team begins a four game homestand starting with the Islanders tomorrow night at the United Center. Joe Brand and Chris Boden preview the homestand and talk with Blackhawks forward Henrik Borgstrom! Then later in the program, Joe shares some Blackhawks sound and previews what fans can expect this homestand with four nights of festivities taking place and some special ticket offers as well!
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
