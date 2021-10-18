Blackhawks Live 10/18/21: Henrik Borgstrom joins the show plus what fans can expect at the United Center this homestand!

Blackhawks Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks center Henrik Borgstrom warms up before an NHL preseason hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

It’s a big week for the Blackhawks as the team begins a four game homestand starting with the Islanders tomorrow night at the United Center. Joe Brand and Chris Boden preview the homestand and talk with Blackhawks forward Henrik Borgstrom! Then later in the program, Joe shares some Blackhawks sound and previews what fans can expect this homestand with four nights of festivities taking place and some special ticket offers as well!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

Blackhawks Live BlackhawksLive

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick