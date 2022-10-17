On this weeks’ Blackhawks Live WGN Radio’s Joe Brand talks about the the good start the Blackhawks had on their season opening 3 game road trip. Then Joe gives an update on the Rockford IceHogs, including the Hogs coming back from a 3 goal deficit to win in overtime in their season opener!

Later on, Scott Darling, former Chicago Blackhawks goalie and current Chicago Blackhawks Pre and Postgame analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Joe to talk what he thinks of Hawks’ goalies Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock start to the season. Then Scott and Joe talk about what he is up to now working for NBC Sports Chicago and doing stand up comedy around Chicago.