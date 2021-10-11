Blackhawks Live 10/11/21: Brandon Hagel previews the upcoming season, plus a preview of the Avalanche

Blackhawks Live is back on the air! Joe Brand and Chris Boden preview the upcoming season and talk to Brandon Hagel about how the team feels heading into Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, who by the way are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this year. To give us a preview of the Avalanche and their expectations, Conor McGahey is the Radio Play-by-Play voice for the Avs, and he joins Joe and Chris to discuss the Avs and more.
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
