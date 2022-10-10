Hockey is back and WGN Radio’s Joe Brand is back for another year of Blackhawks Live! Joe gives his season preview for the Blackhawks and some future NHL bets you should keep you eye on.

Later in the show, the voice of the Rockford IceHogs Joey Zakrzewski joins Joe to talk about Blackhawks’ top prospect LW Lukas Reichel, Dylan Sikura, and other Blackhawks’ prospects to keep your eye on this year.

The Chicago Blackhawks open the season this Wednesday, October 12th in Denver against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show, and then John Wiedeman and Troy Murray will have the call at 8:30pm.