On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand talks about the Blackhawks back-to-back wins against the Coyotes and Flames. Joe then breaksdown Lukas Reichel’s 3-point night against the Flames and explains why you need to have patience with prospects while they develop.

Later on, hear thoughts from Blackhawk’s prospect Kevin Korchinski, who sat down with Joe Brand to talk about winning the Gold Medal for Team Canada in the World Juniors, what it was like to play with Connor Bedard, how he is adjusting to the professional level, and more!