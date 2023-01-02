On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand talking about this year’s Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins and the Blackhawks’ history in the Classic. Then Joe shares audio from Patrick Kane and head coach Luke Richardson talking about the team’s struggles and talks about Ian Mitchell and Isaak Phillip recent solid play for the Blackhawks defense.
Blackhawks Live 1/2/23: Young defensemen are a positive during rough stretch
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman, Troy Murray and Caley Chelios describe the action. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Highlights
Blackhawks Postgame
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720