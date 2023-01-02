On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand talking about this year’s Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins and the Blackhawks’ history in the Classic. Then Joe shares audio from Patrick Kane and head coach Luke Richardson talking about the team’s struggles and talks about Ian Mitchell and Isaak Phillip recent solid play for the Blackhawks defense.

