WGN Radio’s Joe Brand starts this week off by talking about Forward Connor Bedard returning to practice today a week after surgery on his fractured jaw. Then Joe talks about Nick Foligno signing a 2-year contract extension with the Blackhawks and could he be the next captain of the Blackhawks.

Later on, Chicago Blackhawks’ Forward Colin Blackwell joins Joe to talk about his great play since his return from injury, his mindset going into this year, and more! Joe wraps the show with Producer Jack Heinrich’s news from around the NHL.