WGN Radio’s Joe Brand starts this week off by talking about the Blackhawks’ impressive bounce-back win over the Flames after their rough road trip and the injuries piling up. Then Joe talks about the impact that Colin Blackwell has had since returning from injury. Later on, producer Jack Heinrich shares news from around the NHL.
Blackhawks Live 1/08/24: Sunday’s game is the blueprint for the short-handed Hawks moving forward
by: Jack Heinrich
