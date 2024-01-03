WGN Radio’s Joe Brand starts this week off by talking about the injury bug biting the Blackhawks once again and updates you on the newest roster moves. Then Joe gives an update on how the Blackhawks’ prospects are performing in World Juniors and at their Junior affiliates. Next Joe talks about why Tuesday’s game against the Predators was a positive step in the right direction for goaltender Arvid Soderblom.

Later on, ESPN hockey reporter Emily Kaplan joins Joe to talk about the national media attention Connor Bedard has faced in his short time in the NHL and how well he has handled it. Then Emily talks about Patrick Kane’s path from Chicago to New York and then to Detroit this season and the work he put in during his rehab to get back this season. Joe wraps the show with producer Jack’s notes from around the NHL.