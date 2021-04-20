Blackhawks Live 04/20/21: Former Blackhawk Michel Goulet has a Gordie Howe story you don’t want to miss!

Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi are back in studio following a pair of wins against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blackhawks had a busy trade deadline with Mattias Janmark, Carl Soderberg, Matthew Highmore and Lucas Wallmark traded away, and Brett Connolly, Adam Gaudette, Riley Stillman and Vinnie Hinostroza brought in, along with an assortment of prospects and draft picks. Who should Blackhawks fans be most excited for? Blackhawks Assistant GM of Pro Scouting Ryan Stewart breaks it all down and answers that question and more.

Later Jim "Boomer" Gordon joins the show to talk about the Blackhawks from a national perspective and what the rest of the league did at the deadline. Plus who will win the Stanley Cup this year? Boomer gives his pick!