Blackhawks Live 04/20/21: Former Blackhawk Michel Goulet has a Gordie Howe story you don’t want to miss!

Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi are back in studio this week for another fun filled hour of hockey discussion. The guys talk to Rockford IceHogs Head Coach Derek King about the players in Rockford, his transition to taking over when Jeremy Colliton got the Blackhawks job, and what players should be on the Blackhawks roster. Then following the coach, the guys welcomed Hockey Hall Of Famer and former Blackhawk, Michel Goulet to the show. Michel talks about his playing career, his perspective of the game today compared to when he played, and a fun Gordie Howe story you have to hear!
