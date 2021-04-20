Blackhawks Live 04/20/21: Former Blackhawk Michel Goulet has a Gordie Howe story you don’t want to miss!

Blackhawks Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: National Hockey League’s Mike Bolt, who is a keeper of the Stanley Cup when it travels, points out Gordon “Gordie” Howe’s name on the team engraving of the 1954-1955 Detroit Red Wings in Boston, Monday, April 2, 2018. The names of Hockey Hall of Famers like Bobby Hull, Maurice “Rocket” Richard and Howe will be removed from the Stanley Cup to make room for the next generation of champions. When a new layer is added to the 126-year-old trophy, the championship teams from 1954-65 will need to be removed so the trophy doesn’t grow too big to travel. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi are back in studio this week for another fun filled hour of hockey discussion. The guys talk to Rockford IceHogs Head Coach Derek King about the players in Rockford, his transition to taking over when Jeremy Colliton got the Blackhawks job, and what players should be on the Blackhawks roster. Then following the coach, the guys welcomed Hockey Hall Of Famer and former Blackhawk, Michel Goulet to the show. Michel talks about his playing career, his perspective of the game today compared to when he played, and a fun Gordie Howe story you have to hear!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report

Sports

Blackhawks Live BlackhawksLive

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season. (Click for more.)
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular