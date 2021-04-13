Blackhawks Live 04/13/21: Blackhawks Asst GM/Pro Scouting Ryan Stewart breaks down the new faces on the team’s roster

Blackhawks Live
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev, right, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate forward Dominik Kubalik, left, and forward Patrick Kane during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Blackhawks won in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi are back in studio following a pair of wins against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blackhawks had a busy trade deadline with Mattias Janmark, Carl Soderberg, Matthew Highmore and Lucas Wallmark traded away, and Brett Connolly, Adam Gaudette, Riley Stillman and Vinnie Hinostroza are brought in, along with an assortment of prospects and draft picks. Who should Hawks fans be most excited for? Ryan breaks it all down and answers that question and more.

Later Jim “Boomer” Gordon joins the show to talk about the Hawks from a national perspective and what the rest of the league did at the deadline. Plus who will win the Stanley Cup this year? Boomer gives his pick!

‘Blackhawks Live’ is presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com.

Chevy Drives Chicago Blackhawks Live

Blackhawks 720 Podcast | Recapping the moves the Blackhawks made at the deadline
More ‘Blackhawks Live’

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report

Sports

Blackhawks Live BlackhawksLive

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season. (Click for more.)
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular