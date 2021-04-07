Blackhawks Live 04/07/21: Dominik Kubalik explains why the Blackhawks are finding playoff motivation

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) moves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers,Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

The Blackhawks picked up a big two points on Saturday night thanks to Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, Kevin Lankinen and Dominik Kubalik. Dominik joined Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi to discuss the big win over the Stars, the addition to Vinnie Hinostroza to his line and to the Blackhawks roster, and much more. Then later the guys answer your questions on social media from who would wear the “C” on the jersey after Jonathan Toews, and who would they want to hear mic’d up on the ice!

Blackhawks Live BlackhawksLive

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season. (Click for more.)
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

