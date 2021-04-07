Blackhawks Live 04/07/21: Dominik Kubalik explains why the Blackhawks are finding playoff motivation

Another fun show of Blackhawks Live comes your way with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi. On this edition of the show, Brandon Hagel discusses his team's rough patch and how they believe they'll overcome it, proving his doubters wrong, and his great work ethic. Later in the show, John Wiedeman stops by to talk about the Blackhawks returning to home ice after 6 games on the road.

