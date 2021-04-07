Blackhawks Live 04/07/21: Dominik Kubalik explains why the Blackhawks are finding playoff motivation

The Blackhawks picked up a big two points on Saturday night thanks to Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, Kevin Lankinen and Dominik Kubalik. Dominik joined Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi to discuss the big win over the Stars, the addition to Vinnie Hinostroza to his line and to the Blackhawks roster, and much more. Then later the guys answer your questions on social media from who would wear the “C” on the jersey after Jonathan Toews, and who would they want to hear mic’d up on the ice!
