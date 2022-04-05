Marian Hossa is having a retirement ceremony on Thursday when the Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken. Chris Boden and Joe Brand talk about Hossa, Jonathan Toews’ 1,000th game, and more. Plus, the guys talk to former Blackhawks defenseman Chris Chelios and current forward Reese Johnson.
Blackhawks Live 04/05/22: Marian Hossa to retire as a Blackhawk
by: Curtis Koch
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720