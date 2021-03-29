Blackhawks Live 03/29/21: Assistant GM Mark Eaton shares which prospect Blackhawks fans should be excited about

Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi are in studio for another show of Blackhawks Live presented by Chevy Drives Chicago! On today’s show, Mark Eaton, the Assistant General Manager of Player Development, joins the guys to talk about the youth movement the Blackhawks are going through, which prospect Blackhawks fans want to watch out for, and more. Later, previewing the next few games against the Carolina Hurricanes, former player Justin Williams joins the show to talk hockey with the guys and more.
