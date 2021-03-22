Blackhawks Live 03/22/21: Brandon Hagel believes the Blackhawks will turn the corner soon

Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi are thrilled to talk to Blackhawks Hall Of Famer and Ambassador Denis Savard about a variety of Blackhawks-related topics. From the growth of Patrick Kane as both a player and leader, to which young player he's been impressed with the most. Savy was very generous with his time and it lead to a great conversation!

