Blackhawks Live 03/22/21: Brandon Hagel believes the Blackhawks will turn the corner soon

Blackhawks Live

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) gets around Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Another fun show of Blackhawks Live comes your way with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi. On this edition of the show, Brandon Hagel discusses his team’s rough patch and how they believe they’ll overcome it, proving his doubters wrong, and his great work ethic. Later in the show, John Wiedeman stops by to talk about the Blackhawks returning to home ice after 6 games on the road.

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season. (Click for more.)
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

