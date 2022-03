PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back in the studio to talk hockey as the Blackhawks are one week away from the trade deadline. The guys also break down the recent game in Ottawa where Connor Murphy left with an injury and Jonathan Toews got into a fight.

Later in the show, Joe Brand talks to Alex DeBrincat about his recent offensive success, the Blackhawks rebuild, avoiding the backlash on social media, and his chemistry with Patrick Kane.