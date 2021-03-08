Blackhawks Live 03/08/21 | Stan Bowman discusses the Blackhawks season as the team nears the midway point

Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi are in studio with a conversation filled evening of Blackhawks hockey. First Chris and Nick welcome the Blackhawks President and GM Stan Bowman to the show. Stan discusses the teams great start to the season, pleasant surprises, Patrick Kane’s 1,000th game, Brent Seabrook’s retirement and more. Speaking of Seabrook, later the guys discuss his retirement and career and preview Patrick Kane’s 1,000th NHL game which comes on Tuesday March 9th.
