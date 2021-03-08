Blackhawks Live 03/08/21 | Stan Bowman discusses the Blackhawks season as the team nears the midway point

Blackhawks Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: In this July 27, 2018, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman speaks to the media during the NHL hockey team’s convention in Chicago Bowman has plenty of work to do as he tries to get the Blackhawks back to where they were a few years ago, when they won three Stanley Cups in six years. The Blackhawks gave him a neat new title this week, elevating him to president of hockey operations as part of a front office makeover. (AP Photo/Annie Rice, File)

Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi are in studio with a conversation filled evening of Blackhawks hockey. First Chris and Nick welcome the Blackhawks President and GM Stan Bowman to the show. Stan discusses the teams great start to the season, pleasant surprises, Patrick Kane’s 1,000th game, Brent Seabrook’s retirement and more. Speaking of Seabrook, later the guys discuss his retirement and career and preview Patrick Kane’s 1,000th NHL game which comes on Tuesday March 9th.

Want a chance to win an autographed Patrick Kane jersey? Find out those details here!

‘Blackhawks Live’ is presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com.

Chevy Drives Chicago Blackhawks Live

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Big Race Daytona

More Big Race - Daytona

Sports

Blackhawks Live BlackhawksLive

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season. (Click for more.)
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular