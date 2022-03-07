Blackhawks Live 03/07/22: Caley Chelios has been a welcomed voice on Blackhawks broadcasts

Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back in the studio to chat Blackhawks following the first full week of hockey under new GM Kyle Davidson. Chris and Joe talk about the teams weekend in their games against the Oilers, Lightning and Flyers, staying along the rebuild route, and more.

Plus, Chris and Joe chat with Blackhawks broadcaster Caley Chelios. Caley talks about her career, relationship with Kendall Coyne-Schofield, and the direction the Blackhawks will go as the team approaches the trade deadline.