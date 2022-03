PHOTO: The Chicago Blackhawks management team, from left, Chairman Rocky Wirtz, CEO Danny Wirtz, general manager Kyle Davidson, and president of business operations Jamie Faulkner stand for a photo after naming Davidson as the team’s new general manager during an NHL hockey news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Chicago. Davidson becomes the team’s 10th general manager after dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the franchise for new leadership. Davidson has been with the Blackhawks since he joined the organization as a hockey operations intern in 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back in the studio to talk about the Blackhawks recent announcement of hiring Kyle Davidson to be the teams General Manager.

Later in the show, Joe Brand sits down with Kyle Davidson for a one on one interview. They talk about Kyle’s journey from intern to General Manager and where he sees the direction of the team going with the trade deadline approaching.