Blackhawks Live 03/01/21: Jamal Mayers breaks down what makes Patrick Kane so great, and Caley Chelios previews the Lightning

Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his 400th career goal in the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at the United Center on February 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

An action packed Blackhawks Live awaits you! Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi are back in studio with a full one hour show of Blackhawks talk and discussion. First up Jamal Mayers talks about Patrick Kane hitting 400 goals and his work in the community including his book Hockey Is For Me and how he spent the last month visiting schools virtually through the Blackhawks Reading Program to share its great message. Then later, a name most Blackhawks fans may recognize, Caley Chelios joins the show to talk about the next few games against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

