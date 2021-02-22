Blackhawks Live 02/22/21: Alex DeBrincat shares what it’s like to play with Patrick Kane

Blackhawks Live
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat (12) moves the puck to challenge Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

An action packed Blackhawks Live awaits you! Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi are back in studio with a full one hour show full of Blackhawks talk and discussion. First up Alex DeBrincat joins Nick and Chris to chat about the teams success, growing up and playing rink hockey, and an update on how Alex’s dogs are doing. Later in the show, ESPN Hockey Reporter Emily Kaplan joins the show to talk about her recent article on Duncan Keith (which you can find here) and the national view the league has on the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks Live

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
