Blackhawks Live 02/15/22: The Blackhawks return home as the trade deadline approaches

Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back in studio following the NHL All Star break. The guys discuss some recent trade rumors with Brandon Hagel and a potential rebuild the team could face, their recent road trip to Edmonton, St. Louis and Winnipeg, and more. Plus, they talk to Jason Ross Jr. Jason. Jason has been calling games on television, and became the first Black TV play-by-play announcer in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 8, 2022.
