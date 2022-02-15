Blackhawks Live 02/15/22: The Blackhawks return home as the trade deadline approaches

Blackhawks Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during a game against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back in studio following the NHL All Star break. The guys discuss some recent trade rumors with Brandon Hagel and a potential rebuild the team could face, their recent road trip to Edmonton, St. Louis and Winnipeg, and more. Plus, they talk to Jason Ross Jr. Jason. Jason has been calling games on television, and became the first Black TV play-by-play announcer in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

Blackhawks Live BlackhawksLive

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720

SportsClick

More SportsClick

Popular