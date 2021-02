The Blackhawks picked up two wins over the Detroit Red Wings over the weekend and their are a lot of positives to be found within the team. Connor Murphy and Eddie Olczyk join the show to discuss that and more. Plus the guys give an update to the recent news surrounding Adam Boqvist and Alex DeBrincat as they were put into COVID-19 protocol by the NHL.

The next show will be on Monday night from 7-8 PM!

‘Blackhawks Live’ is presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com.