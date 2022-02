PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King and players watch during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, on, Jan. 15, 2022, in Chicago. The Blackhawks are taking an unusual approach to their search for their next general manager and plan to make a decision before the NHL trade deadline in March. Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz says the interview process will include candidates “both inside and outside of hockey.” (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The Blackhawks recently interviewed the Assistant General Manager of the Cubs, Jeff Greenberg. Chris Boden and Joe Brand breakdown the reach into the Cubs and other candidates the Blackhawks have talked to.

Later, Vegas Golden Knights broadcaster Dan D’Uva joins the show to recap the All Star weekend in Las Vegas. Then to wrap it up, the guys comment on last week’s ‘Town Hall’ event.