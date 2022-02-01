Blackhawks Live 02/01/22: MacKenzie Entwistle previews the upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks’ Henrik Borgstrom, center, celebrates with Ryan Carpenter, left, and MacKenzie Entwistle after he scored a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

It was a shortened version of Blackhawks Live this week. Chris Boden and Joe Brand recap a week’s worth of Blackhawks news. Later, the guys talk to forward MacKenzie Entwistle about his season, family background, and the team looking to turn things around starting with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

