Blackhawks Live 02/01/22: MacKenzie Entwistle previews the upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild

It was a shortened version of Blackhawks Live this week. Chris Boden and Joe Brand recap a week’s worth of Blackhawks news. Later, the guys talk to forward MacKenzie Entwistle about his season, family background, and the team looking to turn things around starting with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
