Blackhawks Live 02/01/21: Jeremy Colliton talks rookies, veterans stepping up, and player development

Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi welcome to the show Blackhawks Head Coach Jeremy Colliton. Jeremy discusses how some of the teams rookies are developing and what they seek in coaching, notable rookies such as Suter and Kurashev and Kevin Lankinen. Plus much more fun along the way!
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
