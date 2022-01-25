Blackhawks Live 01/25/22 – Nick Olczyk: ‘To be able to call games is an honor’

The Blackhawks had a tough loss to the Avalanche on Monday night and now play the Red Wings and Avalanche again this week. Joe Brand and Chris Boden talk about the Blackhawks losing skid, recent struggles and more. Plus they talk to Nick Olczyk about broadcasting with Pat Foley.
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
