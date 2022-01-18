Blackhawks Live 01/18/22: Rockford Ice Hogs’ interim head coach Anders Sorensen breaks down what top prospect Lukas Reichel can improve upon

On this edition of Blackhawks Live, Joe Brand and Chris Boden talk to the Interim head coach of the Rockford Ice Hogs Anders Sorensen. Anders talks about top prospect Lukas Reichel as well as some other players that have made a stop with the Blackhawks during the season.
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
