Blackhawks Live 01/18/22: Rockford Ice Hogs’ interim head coach Anders Sorensen breaks down what top prospect Lukas Reichel can improve upon

FORT-DE-FRANCE, Martinique (AP) — An appeals court in the French Caribbean island of Martinique on Tuesday dismissed a request from groups seeking slavery reparations in a blow to efforts that began more than 15 years ago.

The court provided several reasons for its ruling, noting there’s a statute of limitations for those crimes and that a French law already allows the implementation of certain measures meant to “bring a memorial contribution to the recognition of slavery and the slave trade” and that it is not for the judiciary to decide if those measures are sufficient.