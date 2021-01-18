‘Blackhawks Live’ 01/18/21: Calvin de Haan on the team’s start and his craft brewery, Steve Konroyd on Ian Mitchell

Blackhawks Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks’ Calvin de Haan prepares for a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

In the second show of the 2020-2021 season, Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi had a jam’packed show Monday night. The guys caught up with defenseman Calvin de Haan about the team’s start and how his craft brewery is doing, and NBC Sports Chicago hockey analyst Steve Konroyd talks about what he sees in Ian Mitchell and more!

