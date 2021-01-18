‘Blackhawks Live’ 01/18/21: Calvin de Haan on the team’s start and his craft brewery, Steve Konroyd on Ian Mitchell

In the second show of the 2020-2021 season, Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi had a jam’packed show Monday night. The guys caught up with defenseman Calvin de Haan about the team’s start and how his craft brewery is doing, and NBC Sports Chicago hockey analyst Steve Konroyd talks about what he sees in Ian Mitchell and more!
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand