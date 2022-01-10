Blackhawks Live 01/10/22: Arvid Söderblom recounts his NHL debut for the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom (40) defends a penalty shot against Calgary Flames center Dillon Dube (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The Blackhawks are on the road this week before returning to the United Center on Thursday. The team has also picked up a much-needed win against the Vegas Golden Knights. On this edition of Blackhawks Live, Joe Brand and Chris Boden talk to Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Söderblom. Arvid recounts his first game in the NHL, who he looked up to in the NHL, and much more!

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

