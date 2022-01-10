Blackhawks Live 01/10/22: Arvid Söderblom recounts his NHL debut for the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are on the road this week before returning to the United Center on Thursday. The team has also picked up a much-needed win against the Vegas Golden Knights. On this edition of Blackhawks Live, Joe Brand and Chris Boden talk to Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Söderblom. Arvid recounts his first game in the NHL, who he looked up to in the NHL, and much more!
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720
Popular
SportsClick
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter