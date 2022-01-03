Blackhawks Live 01/03/22: The Blackhawks are looking to turn it around heading into 2022

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks players leave the ice after a loss to the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Heading into the new year, the Chicago Blackhawks have a bit of a losing streak going on. With the Blackhawks having an off day on Monday, they will prepare for their games versus Colorado, Arizona, and Vegas this week. To discuss the losing streak and the struggles the Blackhawks have had are Joe Brand and Chris Boden.

Later on in the show, the guys take a look “down on the farm” and catch up with Rockford Ice Hogs President, Hockey Operations/Team Affiliates, Mark Bernard. Mark gives updates on several key Blackhawks prospects and shares some insight into the team.

