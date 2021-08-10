Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito dies

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

BLACKHAWKS MOURN THE PASSING OF TONY ESPOSITO

Statement on behalf of Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz

“The Blackhawks and the National Hockey League have lost a legend in Tony Esposito, who passed away today after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. As we mourn with his wife Marilyn, sons Mark (Kim) and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn, we celebrate Tony’s life and contributions to the Blackhawks and the community.

Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in the history of the franchise as we near its 100th anniversary. Four generations of our family—my grandfather Arthur, my father Bill, my son Danny and I—were blessed by his work ethic as a Hall of Fame goalie, but more importantly, by his mere presence and spirit.

Likewise, four generations of hockey fans grew to love Tony. We were lucky enough to draft him from the Montreal Canadiens on June 15, 1969, for a sum of $25,000. The Blackhawks had finished in last place of the East Division the previous season. Tony immediately took over as the No. 1 goalie, and led the Blackhawks to an unprecedented leap to first place in his first season while recorded 15 shutouts, still a modern record.

He was tireless, reliable and a great teammate. If you were a new player in Chicago, Tony and Marilyn always made you feel welcome and comfortable. Rookies were invited to their home for countless dinners, and when the Espositos held their annual Christmas party, everybody associated with the Blackhawks was there. Everybody, whether you were an established veteran or an awed rookie.

Tony’s number 35 has long been retired, but his career with the Blackhawks actually encompassed two marvelous chapters. After all those years of making spectacular saves and hearing chants of “TO-NEE!! TO-NEE!!” throughout the Stadium, he joined the Blackhawks as an ambassador. He was born for that role, too, as he reached out—whether by request or on his own—to fans, sponsors, and friends of our team. He rejected thousands of pucks in his first job, he never said no in his second job.

It is a sad day for the Blackhawks and all of hockey. But with his wonderful family, let us celebrate a life well lived. Tony Esposito’s banner will be part of the United Center forever, as will his legacy as a superstar, on and off the ice.”

Tony Esposito played all but one of his 16 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, was a three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the top goaltender in the league (1970, 1972, 1974) and was awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1970 for the top rookie in the NHL. He remains the all-time franchise leader in shutouts (74) and career wins (418). He set a team record with 15 shutouts during the 1969-70 season. His career NHL record of 423-306-151 ranks 10th in league history. Esposito went seven consecutive seasons with 30-plus wins (1969-76). A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988 where he joined his brother, Phil, who played 18 seasons in the NHL. Tony Esposito’s No. 35 was retired by the Blackhawks on November 20, 1988 at Chicago Stadium. In 2017, Esposito was named one of the “100 Greatest Players in NHL History” by the NHL. Esposito has served as a Blackhawks Team Ambassador since March 19, 2008. He was honored at the United Center that night in a pregame ceremony where he joined Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita who were earlier given that title with the team.