Highlights: Chicago Blackhawks 8 – New Jersey Devils 5 – 2/25/22

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
by: Jimmy Nash, Dave Marzullo
Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane (88) skates on the ice after his hat trick during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 8-5. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Blackhawks vs. New Jersey Devils – February 25, 2022
Box score | Recap | Video highlights
Submit
Δdocument.getElementById( "ak_js" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );