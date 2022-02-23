Blackhawks forward Khaira has season-ending back surgery

Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira (16) in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, on Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

CHICAGO (AP)Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira will miss the rest of the season after he had surgery on his lower back.

Khaira had the operation on Tuesday, and team physician Michael Terry said he is expected to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks. The last game of the regular season for the Blackhawks (18-26-8) is scheduled for April 29.

The 27-year-old Khaira had three goals and no assists in 27 games in his first season with the Blackhawks. He agreed to a two-year contract in July that carries a $975,000 salary-cap hit.

Khaira was selected by Edmonton in the third round of the 2012 draft. He made his debut with the Oilers on Nov. 28, 2015, becoming the third player of Punjabi descent to play in the NHL.

Khaira has 27 goals and 39 assists in 285 games.

