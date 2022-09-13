CHICAGO (AP)Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe will miss the start of the season after he had cervical spine surgery.

Team physician Michael Terry said Tuesday that McCabe is expected to return in 10 to 12 weeks. There was no word on when exactly McCabe had the surgery.

McCabe, who turns 29 on Oct. 12, had four goals and a career-best 18 assists in 75 games last season. He signed a $16 million, four-year contract with Chicago in July 2021.

Forward prospect Jalen Luypen also will miss the start of the season because of a left rotator cuff injury. The team said he is expected to return in 14 to 18 weeks.

The 20-year-old Luypen was selected by Chicago in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. He signed an entry level contract in August that runs through the 2024-25 season with a salary-cap hit of $859,166.67.

