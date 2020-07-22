Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Will Corey Crawford join the team in Edmonton?

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks senior vice president and general manager Stan Bowman attend the NHL hockey team’s convention in Chicago, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

We’re still wondering what’s the story with Corey on this latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast with Chris Boden & Joe Brand.  You’ll hear Stan Bowman remain hopeful about his goaltender, while there’s now some question about the captain, and encouraging news on another health front.  Plus, you’ll hear from Jeremy Colliton and his players on the best line of camp so far, as well as the most eye-opening player.

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

