A new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast breaks down the franchise’s first playoff win in 4 years as they look for two straight heading into Monday night’s Game 2 versus the Oilers. Chris Boden & Joe Brand discuss top production from the top line, including Dominik Kubalik’s record five-point post-season debut. Plus, you’ll hear from Dylan Strome & Connor Murphy on the good/bad from the series opener, and Brandon Saad volunteering an interesting opinion.
Blackhawks Crazy Podcast |We’re talking about playoffs!
