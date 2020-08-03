Blackhawks Crazy Podcast |We’re talking about playoffs!

Blackhawks Crazy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews. facing camera, celebrates with teammates after the Blackhawks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast breaks down the franchise’s first playoff win in 4 years as they look for two straight heading into Monday night’s Game 2 versus the Oilers.  Chris Boden & Joe Brand discuss top production from the top line, including Dominik Kubalik’s record five-point post-season debut. Plus, you’ll hear from Dylan Strome & Connor Murphy on the good/bad from the series opener, and Brandon Saad volunteering an interesting opinion.

Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes

Share this story

Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular