Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Troy Murray shares a Marian Hossa story you have to hear!

Blackhawks Crazy

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

It’s a fresh Hall of Fame edition of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast following this week’s election of Marian Hossa and Doug Wilson. You’ll hear reaction from both former Hawks, while Troy Murray tells Chris Boden and Joe Brand about his on-ice experience of helping bring Hossa back from injury.

