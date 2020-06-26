It’s a fresh Hall of Fame edition of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast following this week’s election of Marian Hossa and Doug Wilson. You’ll hear reaction from both former Hawks, while Troy Murray tells Chris Boden and Joe Brand about his on-ice experience of helping bring Hossa back from injury.
Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes!
Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Troy Murray shares a Marian Hossa story you have to hear!
It’s a fresh Hall of Fame edition of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast following this week’s election of Marian Hossa and Doug Wilson. You’ll hear reaction from both former Hawks, while Troy Murray tells Chris Boden and Joe Brand about his on-ice experience of helping bring Hossa back from injury.