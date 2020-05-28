Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Troy Murray on the NHL’s plan to return: “It’s going to be crazy”

The “Return To Play” Plan is in place by the NHL. Now, can the Blackhawks and the rest of the league get there? Tuesday’s announcement brought fresh excitement for the Hawks and their fans, not to mention Chris Boden and Joe Brand reacting on this latest “Blackhawks Crazy Podcast,” presented by FanLyst. Troy Murray joins the guys to react to the news and put himself in the players’ position as the waiting game continues with a new light at the end of the tunnel. But they also discuss all the circumstances that must come together for the scenario to play out.

Related Content NHL moves ahead with 24-team playoff format if play resumes