Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Training Camp begins but one important player is missing

Blackhawks Crazy

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Friday, March 6, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Blackhawks are back, except for a very important one.  Chris & Joe discuss the start of training camp 2.0 Monday, but without Corey Crawford, as the new rules unfortunately don’t allow details on the reason for his absence. They go over the impact that could have as the clock ticks, plus hear from Duncan Keith, Jonathan Toews and Jeremy Colliton on everything from conditioning to staying virus-free to hoping the make the most of this unique opportunity.

